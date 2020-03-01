(16) 99963-6036
Cidade

Confira onde será realizado o serviço de recapeamento nesta segunda-feira

01 Mar 2020 - 19h00
RECAPEAMENTO
 
NESTA SEGUNDA-FEIRA (02/03/2020), A PREFEITURA DE SÃO CARLOS REALIZA O RECEPE NA SEGUINTE VIA:
 
 
 
- PACAEMBU – AVENIDA PACAEMBU.
