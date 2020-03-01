Confira onde será realizado o serviço de recapeamento nesta segunda-feira

RECAPEAMENTO NESTA SEGUNDA-FEIRA (02/03/2020), A PREFEITURA DE SÃO CARLOS REALIZA O RECEPE NA SEGUINTE VIA: - PACAEMBU – AVENIDA PACAEMBU. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.comments powered by DisqusLeia TambémCidade19h00 - 01 Mar 2020Confira a localização dos radares nesta segunda-feiraCidade09h58 - 29 Fev 2020União entre Câmara e Prefeitura possibilita investimento de mais R$900 mil em cirurgias eletivasCidade09h22 - 29 Fev 2020Moradores do Antenor Garcia já podem se alimentar por R$ 1,00 no novo Restaurante PopularPrevisão do tempo09h13 - 29 Fev 2020Tempo segue nublado e com friozinho de outonoCidade08h08 - 29 Fev 2020Guarda Municipal e fiscalização impedem a realização da festa “Bailão da Praça XV"Últimas Notícias